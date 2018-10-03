From outbreaks to crashes, mock crises challenge first responders and hospitals

The Nova Scotia Health Authority and other agencies participated in a large-scale emergency preparedness exercise Wednesday to test the capacity of the province's hospitals in handling different types of disasters.

"We need to be prepared for all things that might happen. For example, an infectious disease like H1N1, SARS or something like a bus crash," said Dr. Mark Taylor, the executive director for central zone.

The latest exercise enacted the fallout of a helicopter crash at Shearwater.

Hospitals, such as the Dartmouth General Hospital and the Halifax Infirmary were involved, as well as Emergency Health Services, the Department of Health and Wellness, and the Canadian Forces.

Dealing with pressure

"All the different components, hospitals and emergency health services need to be on the same page with how we manage to handle disasters, so things like how do we handle the casualties, where do they go and how we all communicate with each other," said Dr. Taylor.

Volunteers like this man, who pretend to be injured patients, help make the exercise feel more real to first responders. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

As part of the exercise, volunteers from the Nova Scotia Community College acted as badly injured patients to create a sense of realism so that staff could get a sense of the pressure that would exist in a real-life scenario.

"When there is a big trauma, people need to be brought to the hospital, they need to be triaged, which is deciding who needs to be treated ahead of everyone else, and that goes right into the operating room and the intensive care unit," said Dr. Sam Campbell, an emergency department physician.

Adjusting to long wait times

Campbell said the main challenge in a disaster would be having all the badly injured patients triaged and treated on time.

"The system is already under considerable strain.... when disasters happen it's very important that you think on your feet, to adjust, so that patients who might be considered for hospitalization, but could manage at home, actually get sent home," he said.

The doctors said these kinds of exercises will happen regularly and in different forms.

"Some months ago we did an exercise in just the operating theatres," Campbell said. "Like how do we suddenly empty a whole bunch of operating theatres on a busy day and how do you get the patient to move in?"

During emergency preparedness exercises, hospitals' day-to-day operations go on as usual, with emergency departments open and fully staffed to care for patients.