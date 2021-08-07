Nova Scotia ramps up mobile COVID-19 testing

Nova Scotia is deploying mobile public health units across the province this week to provide free, drop-in COVID-19 testing.

The testing method will be the standard PCR swab or swish and gargle for children and youth. Testing is free and open to all Nova Scotians and visitors to the province.

Testing asymptomatic people is a key part of limiting the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, said the province in a news release.

People with only mild symptoms such as a headache, sore throat, cough or nasal congestion are also being encouraged to get tested at one of the drop-in centres.

Testing will be available at locations in all four health zones:

Fortress Senior's Club at 11 Mitchell St,. Louisbourg, on Monday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

at 11 Mitchell St,. Louisbourg, on Monday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tantallon Public Library at 3646 Hammonds Plains Rd., Upper Tantallon, on Monday, Aug. 9 from noon to 5 p.m.

at 3646 Hammonds Plains Rd., Upper Tantallon, on Monday, Aug. 9 from noon to 5 p.m. Barrington Lions Club at 2904 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Barrington, on Monday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m

at 2904 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Barrington, on Monday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Mira Boat Club at 545 Hillside Rd., Albert Bridge, on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Outdoor testing available.)

at 545 Hillside Rd., Albert Bridge, on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Outdoor testing available.) Dartmouth Bridge Terminal at 24 Nantucket Ave., Dartmouth, on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. (Outdoor testing available.)

at 24 Nantucket Ave., Dartmouth, on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. (Outdoor testing available.) Millville Community Center at 270 Millville Highway, Cape Breton, on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

at 270 Millville Highway, Cape Breton, on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. LWF Community Hall at 843 Fall River Rd., Fall River, on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

at 843 Fall River Rd., Fall River, on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Scotsburn Fire Hall at 4179 Scotsburn Rd., Hwy 256, Scotsburn, on Thursday, Aug. 12 from noon to 5 p.m.

at 4179 Scotsburn Rd., Hwy 256, Scotsburn, on Thursday, Aug. 12 from noon to 5 p.m. Hants Exhibition Grounds at 221 Wentworth Rd., Windsor on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Outdoor testing available.)

Locations offering testing outdoors will be weather dependent.

People planning to get tested at the drop-in centres are asked to bring their health card.

Unless the person who was tested is showing symptoms of COVID-19, there is no need for them to isolate while awaiting test results, according to the release.

Although COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at test sites, staff there will assist people who need help booking a vaccination appointment.

