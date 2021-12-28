More N.S. politicians receive suspicious packages

Police are investigating more suspicious packages sent to Nova Scotia politicians this week.

RCMP say packages were sent to the constituency offices of Public Works Minister Kim Masland in Liverpool and Liberal MLA Ronnie Leblanc in Clare. Halifax Regional Police, meanwhile, are investigating a package sent to the constituency office of New Democrat MLA Susan Leblanc in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

In an interview, Leblanc said MLAs were told what to watch for and the package that arrived at her office matched that description. Although it wasn't opened, she said her office received a similar-looking package in January that was filled with "disturbing anti-vaccine material."

This follows packages received last week by three Liberal MLAs, three Liberal MPs and two Conservative MPs. Packages sent to the offices of West Nova MP Chris d'Entremont and South Shore-St. Margarets MP Rick Perkins contained chemical irritants.

An RCMP spokesperson said the investigation into the packages continues.

Leblanc said she and other politicians are prepared to have conversations with people who are frustrated or concerned or angry about issues, but packages such as these are something different.

"We want to have respectful dialogue with folks and be able to really hear what they're saying," she said. "I understand folks' frustration, but there are better ways of expressing it."

Leblanc, like other politicians, also expressed concern for constituency office staff who are often the people actually receiving and opening mail when it's delivered.

"The staff definitely should not have to endure that kind of behaviour from anyone," she said.

