2 MLAs say housing bill discriminates against Black communities in Halifax area

Two Black members of the Nova Scotia Legislature have accused the Houston government of putting forward a bill that discriminates against historically Black communities in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

During debate over Bill 329 on Monday night, New Democrat Suzy Hansen and Liberal Tony Ince both criticized the proposed law for giving the housing minister almost complete authority over development in the municipality, without the need to consult communities affected by his decisions.

"Here we go again," said Hansen during a sometimes passionate 21-minute critique of the proposed law on the floor of the legislature. "It allows the province to unilaterally steamroll HRM.

"Historic African Nova Scotian communities are very concerned that this could nullify the hard work of listening and consulting," said Hansen. "We need a government that respects community voices ... not steamrolls them."

'Looking to usurp and control everything'

Ince echoed that sentiment during his 34-minute speech on amendments to the city's charter and the Housing in the Halifax Regional Municipality Act.

"We talk about mistrust. I think we're going down that path again," he said. "We've got a piece of legislation that is looking to usurp and control everything."

He urged the Houston government to take more time with the bill and not rush it through the law-making process because of the potential for "unforeseen or unintended consequences."

"There is no shame in saying, 'you know what, maybe we had it wrong,'" he said. "'We should pull back and think about what we're doing.'"

Ministers defend bill

But Housing Minister John Lohr later pushed ahead with minor amendments to his bill. Outside the House, he told CBC News what he's proposing had been assessed to determine its possible impact on equity-seeking communities.

Lohr also said he hadn't heard the concerns expressed by Ince and Hansen from anyone else.

"I don't always understand where they're getting their information," he said.

"We know that the pressing need for housing affects marginalized communities more than others. So we're very concerned about the fact that we need to have more housing for all Nova Scotians."

John Lohr is Nova Scotia's housing minister. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

The minister responsible for African Nova Scotian Affairs, Twila Grosse, also said this is the first she'd heard of those concerns.

"This bill is getting a lot of chatter, as we know," Grosse told CBC News. "I'm not sure it's [that] big an issue."

Opposition members have attempted to slow down its passage through the House and show no signs of letting up.

HRM councillors and Mayor Mike Savage have spoken out against the bill, and have even threatened a legal challenge once it becomes law.

The bill is currently before the committee of the whole house on bills, which is the part of the legislative process where amendments are dealt with. The next step will give MLAs a chance to have their final say on the proposed law.

