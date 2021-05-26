Halifax man accused of murder in 'desperate need' of mental health help: advocate

A Halifax advocate says a man accused in a recent homicide was in and out of local shelters, never getting the proper treatment he needed.

Gayle Collicutt met Mitchell Coles through her role as a former shelter support worker and advocate for people experiencing homelessness in Halifax.

Coles, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Damien Lamoureux, who was killed in downtown Halifax last Friday.

"[He's] intelligent, articulate, friendly, but also very angry, paranoid and in desperate need of help," Collicutt said Tuesday about Coles.

She said his moods would fluctuate, veering between being happy to see someone to becoming fixated on issues like human trafficking.

Coles had been banned from some of Halifax's homeless shelters because of outbursts and behaviour that Collicutt said was due to mental health issues.

A tent sits outside the old Halifax library on Spring Garden Road on May 25, 2021. Crisis shelters have been set up in the area in recent years, and Mitchell Coles was last known to be living in a tent beside the library. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

He was staying in a tent set up at the old Halifax library when Collicutt said she saw him last week.

Accused needed help, says advocate

Other shelter residents and support staff knew that Coles needed real help, Collicutt said.

"The province should have listened to the workers who went to them about the state of mind [Coles] was in, and the province should have intervened and had a 30-day assessment done on him," Collicutt said.

Collicutt said there are many others like Coles who are falling through the cracks and not getting the right support because of limited resources.

She said the province should get people into supportive housing to address mental health and substance use issues.

Call for case to go through mental health court

Coles has no criminal history and Collicutt is calling for his case to go through the Nova Scotia Mental Health Court Program.

"I feel those that were working with him and advocating for him need to step in and give statements to help him get the help that he so desperately needed a long time ago," Collicutt said.

Coles made a brief court appearance Tuesday morning via video link from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility where he is being held on remand.

He said he acted in self-defence, and has been given two weeks to find a lawyer before his next court appearance on June 9.

Housing Nova Scotia, the provincial government agency responsible for affordable housing, declined to comment. They said it would be inappropriate because the issue is a police matter.

Police say victim was stabbed

Police were called to the intersection of Barrington and Morris streets in Halifax last Friday night where Lamoureux, 21, was found seriously injured.

Investigators determined he had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Lamoureux was originally from Ottawa, but moved to Nova Scotia three years ago.

