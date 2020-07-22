Search continues for missing Kings County woman

The RCMP in Kings County are continuing to search for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Gladys Ester Jodrey was last seen at her home on Peck Meadow Rd. in Greenfield on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

A RCMP news release describes Jodrey as five-foot-six, 110 pounds with white hair and glasses. One of her legs is also visibly swollen.

Jodrey was last seen wearing a red top with a black cardigan, blue pants and sneakers

Local volunteers and a search dog are helping police in trying to locate Jodrey.

Police are also asking residents in the region to be vigilant and to search their property.

Anyone who may have seen Jodrey is asked to contact Kings District RCMP.

MORE TOP STORIES