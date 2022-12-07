Content
N.S. woman who was subject of vulnerable missing persons alert found safe

Alert about the missing 65-year-old woman went out late Tuesday

A Nova Scotia woman who was the subject of a vulnerable missing persons alert late Tuesday night has been found safe. 

In a tweet early Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said the 65-year-old woman from Walton, N.S., was found. 

The woman was reported missing earlier Tuesday. The alert asked residents of Walton to check their property for signs of the woman.

In their tweet, police thanked ground search and rescue teams, the local fire department and residents after the search.

