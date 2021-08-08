3 missing tubers found safe after 7-hour search
Trio located by Cormorant helicopter after they failed to meet group waiting for them
Three people reported missing east of Kejimkujik National Park on Saturday were located by a Cormorant helicopter around 2 a.m. Sunday.
According to Cpl. Chris Marshall of the RCMP, the people, who were unfamiliar with the area, set off to tube down the Pleasant River near New Elm Road, a remote area about 30 minutes west of Bridgewater, N.S.
When they failed to meet up with a group waiting to pick them up near Molega Lake, a report was made to the RCMP at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Marshall said RCMP from Lunenburg District and Queens District were mobilized, along with a number of local fire departments and local ground search and rescue teams.
A Cormorant helicopter was also dispatched by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.
The helicopter located the trio after a seven-hour-search, though Marshall was unable to provide the exact location where they were found.
"Everybody was uninjured, just a bit shaken up, but nothing too significant," he said, "and our members drove them all home, and that was kind of the end of it."