Body of missing tuber believed to have been found

Nova Scotia RCMP say they believe the body of a man who went missing while tubing on Gold River in Lunenburg County earlier this week has been found.

At about 7:25 a.m. Friday, a resident spotted a body floating in the water where Gold River meets the Atlantic Ocean, according to police.

RCMP and crews from the Western Shore Fire Department retrieved the body.

The remains have tentatively been identified as those of the 31-year-old tuber who went missing on Monday.

The medical examiner's office is working to identify the remains.

The man had been tubing with two others on the river when the tubes capsized. The two others made it to shore, but the missing man was last seen drifting down the river holding onto his tube.

Search crews from the RCMP, the military, fire departments and ground search and rescue looked for him without success. The search was called off on Wednesday, as officials believed he had been swept out to sea.

