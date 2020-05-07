Search continues for missing 3-year-old Truro boy

The search for a missing 3-year-old boy entered its second day on Thursday with rescue teams scouring parts of Truro, N.S. by ground and air.

Halifax Search and Rescue (SAR) was leading the ground search and had a mobile command centre set up Thursday morning.

Three-year-old Dylan disappeared early Wednesday afternoon and a search began at about 1:30 p.m. with concerted efforts by Truro police and fire services, ground search and rescue crews and provincial emergency management and air support.

The search on Wednesday was focused around the waterway of the Salmon River.

Search and rescue crews on the Salmon River in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday May 6. (CBC)

On Thursday morning, an RCMP dive team was on standby and a helicopter was brought in to search the area.

Dylan was visiting his grandmother when he went missing. His grandfather, Norman Brown, said "she just turned her back for a minute and he was gone."

Dylan was last seen near Queen and Elizabeth streets in Truro wearing camouflage plants, rubber boots and a fur-lined hooded winter coat with U.S. flags.

Brown described Dylan as "very active. The best kid you ever want."

A helicopter arrived early Thursday morning to aid in the search. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The boy just turned three a couple of weeks ago.

Dozens of people from the community joined in the search effort on Wednesday, including James and Carole MacKenzie, who walked along the railroad tracks. CN Rail also helped in the search along the tracks by sending trucks up and down the line along Lepper Brook.

James MacKenzie said he was "just trying to help, just another pair of eyes."

"We're just trying to do something," added Carole MacKenzie. "It felt better than staying home because of everything that's been happening."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 902-895-5351.

