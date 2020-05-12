Search ends for missing 3-year-old, but police investigation continues

The Town of Truro says the search for a missing three-year-old boy has ended, but police will continue the missing person investigation.

According to a news release, search commanders from Colchester Ground Search and Rescue as well as investigators from the Truro Police Service met with the family of Dylan Ehler on Tuesday.

The family was given an overview on the exhaustive search efforts.

"It has been determined that the search area on land and in the water, that has been so visible since Dylan went missing, has been exhausted," the release said.

Ehler went missing early Wednesday afternoon and a search began at about 1:20 p.m. The boy had been playing in the yard of his grandmother's house on Queen Street.

Firefighters found one of Dylan's boots in the water of Lepper Brook, a stream close to the grandmother's home. The other boot was found further down the brook at the mouth of Salmon River.

Search and rescue crews in the Salmon River in Truro, N.S., looking for Dylan Ehler on May 7. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The search turned into a recovery operation on Thursday after no new clues were found.

Over the weekend, crews combed through a riverbed, helicopters flew overhead and police canvassed the area again.

Hundreds of fire departments, first responders and community members have posted photos on social media of pairs of boots in support of the family and those involved in the search.

Truro Police are now focusing their efforts on the ongoing missing person investigation, which started when the three-year-old was first reported missing.

Anyone with information about the missing child is asked to contact Truro Police at 902-895-5351.

