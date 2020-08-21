Police find evidence, but still haven't located missing Cape Breton teen

Police say they have found evidence of a missing Cape Breton teen, but 14-year-old Mary (Molly) Martin has not been found.

On Friday, Nova Scotia RCMP sent out a release saying that a campsite and green ATV had been located near the Canoe Lake area.

RCMP and Cape Breton Regional Police have ground searches underway and aerial surveillance in the area to try to find Martin and 47-year-old Darcy Doyle.

Martin was last seen Aug. 13 in Eskasoni.

The RCMP sent out an emergency alert to residents in the area on Thursday.

Pair may be on foot, police say

Police say the Canoe Lake area, where they have been since Thursday morning, is dense and heavily wooded, with multiple ATV and walking trails.

RCMP say evidence they have found suggests Martin and Doyle were still in the area yesterday afternoon, however, it is now possible they have left the area.

They are believed to be on foot.

Police describe Martin as an Indigenous teen who is five-foot-one and 100 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a rose tattoo on her left forearm. She may also be wearing eyeglasses.

RCMP say Martin is believed to be travelling with 47-year-old Darcy Dwayne Doyle of Mira Gut. (RCMP)

Martin is believed to be with Doyle, who is from Mira Gut. Police say he is six-feet tall, 190 pounds, with long black hair, brown eyes and a full beard and moustache.

We'koqma'q band councillor Steven Googoo said Doyle was Martin's stepfather at one time.

The band council is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps find Martin.

Anyone with tips, possible sightings or information on Martin's whereabouts is asked to contact Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822.

People wishing to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

MORE TOP STORIES