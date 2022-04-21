Search for missing person in Sydney Mines enters third day

The Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for a 21-year-old from Sydney Mines who has been missing for two days.

Sarah Mansfield, who also goes by Damien Fraser, left their house on Macdonald Crescent on Monday night.

Family members say police are using the canine unit to search for them in a swampy area that was identified as a place of interest during a helicopter search yesterday.

Police asked the Department of Natural Resources helicopter to fly over a home owned by the Mansfield family, as well as other places where the missing person once lived.

Police say they are working with family members to try to locate their loved one.

Gary Mansfield, spokesperson for the family, said they are happy with the search efforts and they are hoping for the best outcome.

The missing person has shoulder-length dark hair and glasses, and was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers with white laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

