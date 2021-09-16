Missing swimmer's body recovered from Annapolis River

RCMP say police have recovered the body of a 25-year-old woman from China who was last seen Saturday when she became trapped by the current in the Annapolis River.

The woman went swimming off a dock with a friend on Sept. 11 around 3 p.m. and they both encountered difficulty with the current. The other woman made it safely to the dock and called 911, while the other woman was swept downstream.

For days, police, local firefighters and volunteers combed the area looking for signs of her.

RCMP found the missing swimmer's body on the riverbank in Middleton, N.S. on Sept. 15, according to a press release.

The Mounties said that would not have been possible without the help of volunteers who assisted with the search.

The Annapolis River spans roughly 100 kilometres and empties into the Annapolis Basin, a sub-basin of the Bay of Fundy.

