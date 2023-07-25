Remains found of 2 children missing in N.S. flood: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP say the remains of two children were found in the search for three young people who were reported missing amid devastating flooding in the province late last week.

In an update on Tuesday, police said the body of one child was found after 10:45 a.m. local time in Brooklyn, N.S. They also confirmed the human remains that were recovered on Monday are those of the second child.

"The remains of both children are believed to be of the children who were unaccounted for following extreme flood conditions in West Hants," the RCMP said in a news release.

The children were reported missing Saturday after the vehicle they were in became caught in floodwaters in the Brooklyn area. A man and a youth in another vehicle in the area also went missing. The body of the 52-year-old man was found Monday.

Police believe the victims were trying to flee their homes at the time.

"So they were leaving their residences trying to get to a safe area and that's when they were struck with the storm surge," Sgt. Rob Frizzell told reporters. "They were leaving and were kind of pushed off of the road into a field that then quickly flooded with water."

Shore Drive in Bedford N.S., was flooded on Monday, July 24, 2023. Police blocked off the bridge out of fear it could erode and collapse. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

Police said the youth has not been found. They said the search is still underway in Brooklyn, where work is continuing to lower the water levels. Civilian contractors are also helping with the search, police said.

A provincewide state of emergency has been in effect since late Saturday. West Hants, East Hants, the Halifax Regional Municipality, Lunenburg County and Queens County are considered to be among the hardest hit areas.

In an update on Tuesday, the Halifax Regional Municipality said while the water� is finally beginning to recede, some roads are still flooded. They say drivers and motorcyclists should use extra caution because of debris on the road and should not drive on the shoulders of the road.

Weeks-long repairs anticipated

The municipality has also posted a map that shows blocked roads and infrastructure damage.

People in flooded parts of the municipality can add their information to its flood registry, which is intended to determine the critical needs of residents so that the municipality can follow up.

Some repairs will take weeks, the municipality said.

The evacuation centre at the East Dartmouth Community Centre is open until further notice. The Canadian Red Cross will be on hand to offer help to people who were displaced by the floods.

Starting Wednesday and continuing until Friday, Aug. 4, garbage set-out limits will be increased from six to eight bags of garbage.

For excess food waste, public drop-off bins are available to residents at the Ragged Lake Organics Facility and the Burnside Composting Facility Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents are asked to separate food from containers. Glass is not allowed.

Flood related demolition, construction and renovation debris, such as wood, drywall and carpet, can be taken to Halifax C&D Recycling for a fee.

The municipality is asking people whose extra caution in parks and trails to avoid areas affected by flooding. They're also recommending people avoid recreating on lakes and rivers for safety reasons.

