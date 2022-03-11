Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Mi'kmaw woman reported missing last month found safe, say Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police said Thursday night that Marley Alicia Morris, who was reported missing in February, has been found and is safe.

Marches were held in Dartmouth and Eskasoni First Nation for Marley Morris this week

CBC News ·
This missing person sign for Marley Alicia Morris was posted in Dartmouth, N.S., earlier this week. On Thursday, Halifax Regional Police announced Morris was found and is safe. (Dave Lachlan/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police say a Mi'kmaw woman who was missing for more than two weeks has been found.

Marley Alicia Morris, 24, was reported missing on Feb. 18. She had last been seen in downtown Dartmouth.

In a news release Thursday night, police said Morris has been located and is safe.

No further details were released.

Marches were held on the Eskasoni First Nation and in Dartmouth last week to raise awareness of her disappearance.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now