Mi'kmaw woman reported missing last month found safe, say Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say a Mi'kmaw woman who was missing for more than two weeks has been found.

Marley Alicia Morris, 24, was reported missing on Feb. 18. She had last been seen in downtown Dartmouth.

In a news release Thursday night, police said Morris has been located and is safe.

No further details were released.

Marches were held on the Eskasoni First Nation and in Dartmouth last week to raise awareness of her disappearance.

