Missing navy veteran from Tantallon found dead after long search

The family of a missing navy veteran from Nova Scotia has confirmed he was found dead earlier this week.

In a release Friday, Nova Scotia RCMP said the 49-year-old person reported missing from Tantallon, N.S., on May 7 had been found deceased. They did not specify a name.

The remains were found on June 1 in Tantallon and later identified.

Halifax District RCMP have said Michael Brown of Tantallon was last seen May 2.

Lisa Megeney, Brown's sister-in-law, told CBC's Mainstreet in mid-May that their family was spending long days searching for Brown.

In a Facebook update, Megeney wrote her "heart is broken" to confirm Brown's body had been found.

"Now you can Rest easy 'Big Bro,'" she wrote.

The investigation into the death is continuing, but police said foul play is not suspected.

Megeney told CBC that Brown suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and believes it could have been triggered by the mass shooting that began in Portapique, N.S., in April.

She visited Brown's house after being unable to reach him for several days and found his dog was there, as well as his car and phone.

Megeney said her brother-in-law, who she described as soft-spoken and kind, served in the navy for two decades.

For those seeking mental health support during this time, here are resources available to Nova Scotians.

MORE TOP STORIES