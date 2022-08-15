'We're really concerned,' Membertou leader says of missing man

Cape Breton Regional Police are asking the public for help locating a 39-year-old man from Membertou, N.S., who was last seen leaving his house last Wednesday.

Edwin Daniel Christmas left his residence around 6:55 a.m. on Aug. 10.

He was driving a red 2017 Chevrolet Traverse with front-end damage.

Christmas is described as a bit over six feet tall and weighing 170 to 190 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Cape Breton Island! This is Edwin Christmas, he's been missing since Wednesday morning after he left his home in Membertou, NS. He's 6'3", roughly 190 lbs. Driving a wine red 2017 Chevy Traverse, license plate is GCH 518. Please retweet, please keep your eyes peeled. <a href="https://t.co/d69llAL4l2">pic.twitter.com/d69llAL4l2</a> —@mariahjoee

He was wearing grey jogging pants and a dark shirt or sweater.

Police said in a news release that family members are concerned for his well-being and have been unable to make contact with him since he left his residence.

Community search underway

Membertou band councillor Graham Marshall said community members gathered to search for Christmas in other communities on the island.

"We're really concerned as a community," he said.

Marshall said they are receiving tips from the public.

Please retweet and help us find our buddy ❤️❤️❤️ <a href="https://t.co/A7cyn3ZfSD">pic.twitter.com/A7cyn3ZfSD</a> —@grahamcmarshall

"We're just gathering as a community and knocking on doors, passing out his picture and the information just to see if anybody has seen the Chevy Traverse or him," he said.

People have been sharing his image on social media.

"Membertou is a very, very tight knit community and we care deeply for each other. So we're just here as a community and knocking on doors in other communities and looking for a friend."

Cape Breton Regional Police say anyone with information on Christmas's whereabouts can call 902-563-5151. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and online .

