73-year-old man missing in the Lake Echo area

Searchers are on the hunt for 73-year-old John Shannahan of Dartmouth after he went missing while picking blueberries yesterday, said the RCMP.

He was separated from his friend around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in an area south of highway 107 near Lake Echo.

73-year-old John Shannahan has been missing since yesterday. (Submitted by the RCMP)

The RCMP, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, Halifax Regional Police K-9 unit as well as Halifax Search and Rescue are on scene and searching the area, according to an RCMP news release.

Shannahan is a white male, five foot six inches tall with blue eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing a white shirt with black lettering. He also had on khaki shorts and glasses.

Anyone with information about Shannahan is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

An area south of Highway 107 near Lake Echo is being searched for Shannahan. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

