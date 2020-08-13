73-year-old man missing in the Lake Echo area
Searchers are on the hunt for 73-year-old John Shannahan of Dartmouth, after he went missing while picking blueberries yesterday, said the RCMP.
He was last seen by a friend yesterday afternoon
He was separated from his friend around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in an area south of highway 107 near Lake Echo.
The RCMP, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, Halifax Regional Police K-9 unit as well as Halifax Search and Rescue are on scene and searching the area, according to an RCMP news release.
Shannahan is a white male, five foot six inches tall with blue eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing a white shirt with black lettering. He also had on khaki shorts and glasses.
Anyone with information about Shannahan is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
