Halifax police search for missing tourist with dementia

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old man with dementia who went missing in the city.

In a news release, police say Geoffrey Lucas was visiting Halifax when he went missing. Lucas is not familiar with the area and police don't believe he's driving a car.

Lucas is described as a white man who is between 5-7" and 5-8" with a slim build and white hair. He was last seen in the area of Lower Water and Bishop streets and was wearing a green rain coat, dark baseball hat and light-coloured pants.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Lucas to contact them.