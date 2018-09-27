Skip to Main Content
Halifax police search for missing tourist with dementia
New

Halifax police search for missing tourist with dementia

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old man with dementia who went missing in the city.

Geoffrey Lucas is not familiar with the city

CBC News ·
Geoffrey Lucas, 70, was visiting Halifax when he went missing. Police say the man has dementia and are asking for the public's help to locate him.

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old man with dementia who went missing in the city. 

In a news release, police say Geoffrey Lucas was visiting Halifax when he went missing. Lucas is not familiar with the area and police don't believe he's driving a car. 

Lucas is described as a white man who is between 5-7" and 5-8" with a slim build and white hair. He was last seen in the area of Lower Water and Bishop streets and was wearing a green rain coat, dark baseball hat and light-coloured pants. 

Police are asking anyone who has seen Lucas to contact them.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us