Missing Digby County man found dead in Sissiboo River

Graham Cromwell, a lobster fisher from Weymouth Falls, N.S., who went missing in the Sissiboo River on Wednesday, has been found dead about a kilometre away from Gates Lane crossing.

According to an RCMP news release, Cromwell's body was located at 5:30 p.m. AT on Friday.

Police were informed on Wednesday that Cromwell, 48, had entered the river near Gates Lane crossing but was not seen exiting.

Department of Fisheries and Oceans officers were on patrol in the area on Wednesday at approximately 9 p.m. AT when they saw four men fishing on the river, according to a DFO spokesperson.

The officers attempted to carry out an inspection but the men fled and jumped in the river, the spokesperson said.

Fishery officers found three of the men on Wednesday but the fourth was not immediately located.

MORE TOP STORIES