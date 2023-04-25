Man, 39, found dead after crashing dirt bike near Chester

A 39-year-old man is dead after crashing his dirt bike near Chester, N.S., police say.

In a news release, Lunenburg District Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they responded to a call at around 7 a.m. on Monday morning about a person in East River, N.S., who had been missing since Friday.

They found the man's body and his dirt bike in a ditch off Hwy. 3 in East Chester, N.S., at around 10 a.m. after officers pinged his cell phone to help pinpoint its location.

Police said they determined the man was ejected from his bike during a single-vehicle crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway.

