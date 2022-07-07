Police recover body of man suspected of drowning in Dartmouth

Police say they have found the body of a man who is believed to have drowned at King's Wharf in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police and an RCMP underwater recovery team had been searching for the man since Wednesday night. Police said late Thursday morning that the body had been found.

According to an earlier news release, Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency received a report of a missing swimmer at 8:02 p.m.

Witnesses previously said the man went underwater and could not be found.

Police said they're waiting for the medical examiner to confirm the identity of the man and the investigation is ongoing.

