Missing Kings County woman, 80, found dead

The elderly Kings County woman reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.

The 80-year-old was last seen at her home on Peck Meadow Road in Greenfield on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

In a release, RCMP said the woman's remains were found on Saturday during a search in the area of Jehill Davidson Road and Davison Street.

After more than 40 hours of searching, RCMP in Kings County said on Thursday they had suspended their initial search for the woman.

The death is not believed to be suspicious, but police said their investigation is ongoing.

