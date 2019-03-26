Pregnant girlfriend of missing Kentville, N.S., man pleads for his return

A Kentville, N.S., woman whose boyfriend went missing on the weekend is worried she may never see him alive again.

Katrena Schofield and Joshawa Bentley have been dating for almost two years and are expecting a baby this summer.

He was having drinks with a friend at the Kings Arms Pub Saturday night and left the bar around 10:30.

The Kentville Police Service is leading the search for the 29-year-old Bentley.

"I last saw him at 6:30 Saturday evening when I left for work," Schofield said.

"I've been trying to keep myself busy by posting flyers, calling around to places to try and get the word out."

Katrena Schofield, left, is shown in a recent picture with her missing boyfriend, Joshawa Bentley. (Katrena Schofield/Facebook)

Sgt. Martin Smith says Bentley's bank account hasn't been touched since he went missing. Ground search teams have covered several areas of Kentville and New Minas, including popular trails in the area.

A helicopter has been searching from the air and a hovercraft was brought in Tuesday to search the Cornwallis River.

One tip has given Schofield some hope.

"There was a report there was a man seen wearing a red flannel checkered jacket like Josh was wearing," she said.

"His family and I and the searchers checked the trails down in that area and the man also reported the man he saw had been walking with a limp."

It is the only tip police have received. They are asking anyone with information about the case to call them.

One of the posters Katrena Schofield has put out in hopes of finding her missing boyfriend. (Submitted)

Bentley is described as a thin, white man with a thick beard. He is six-foot-one and weighs 120 pounds.

Bentley has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads, "Sometime you have to go through hell to get to heaven," a tattoo of a handprint on his chest and a deer head on the back of his right shoulder.

Bentley, who works at the Michelin plant in Waterville, has two boys from a previous relationship and with another child on the way with Schofield.

It is very strange for him to just suddenly vanish, Schofield said.

"The longer it goes on, all I can think is he's hurt somewhere or he's lost," she said.

"I don't think he's in the area here because of all the search parties and the helicopters, there have been so many people over the last few days that have been looking for him."

