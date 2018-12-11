Missing 12-year-old found safe after being lost outside overnight

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing by her family Sunday night in Guysborough County was found safe and in good health Monday morning, according to RCMP.

Guysborough District RCMP responded to the call in the community of Pirate Harbour around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

The girl had been out with a family member on an all-terrain vehicle when it got stuck. The family member stayed behind, while the girl decided to walk home on her own. The girl got disoriented and couldn't find her way.

An RCMP police dog team and local ground search and rescue teams were dispatched.

The missing girl was located by search and rescue around 7 a.m. Monday, in good health, after spending nearly 12 hours on her own. She was checked by paramedics and returned to her family.

