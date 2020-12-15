Search continues for 6 fishermen aboard missing boat in Bay of Fundy

The search is ongoing for six people who were on board a scallop fishing vessel that activated its emergency beacon early Tuesday morning in the Bay of Fundy.

In a tweet, the Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre identified the missing boat as the Chief William Saulis.

JRCC said the emergency signal came in at 5:51 a.m. AT near Delaps Cove, N.S.

A Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft from Canadian Forces Base Greenwood and three Canadian Coast Guard ships were dispatched to help with the search, which is being hampered by bad weather.

Debris was spotted from the air around 8:22 a.m. Two life-rafts washed ashore but no one was on board, according to Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, with the JRCC.

Owens said he could not say what debris was spotted in the water.

"We're going to continue the search into the rest of the evening and as long as it takes to make sure that we make all possible attempts to find these individuals," he said.

Members of the search and rescue team walk along the shoreline near Delaps Cove, N.S. on Dec.15, 2020, during a search for the crew of the Chief William Saulis, which activated its emergency beacon early Tuesday morning in the Bay of Fundy. (CBC)

In an update around 2:30 p.m., the JRCC Twitter account said additional debris has been found but they have yet to locate anyone.

Ground search and rescue personnel are also supporting search efforts from shore.

Owens also said local fishing vessels and other boats on the water are encouraged to keep an eye out.

Alain d'Entremont, president of the Full Bay Scallop Association, said the Chief William Saulis is a scallop vessel. Other scallop vessels in the area are assisting with the search.

He said the debris found Tuesday morning by the coast guard is in the area of the last known position from where the emergency beacon came.

Phil Carty runs a boat out of Digby, N.S. He drove up to the area hoping to help in any way he could.

Phil Carty of Digby, N.S., who knows the vessel's captain and drove up to assist in any way he could, is seen at the search and rescue headquarters at Hillsburn United Baptist Church near Delaps Cove. (CBC)

Carty said he knows the captain, Charles Roberts, well.

"I won't call him fearless, but it seemed like the weather didn't affect him too much," he said.

"I've been on the beach. I found a first aid kit out of his life raft and the life rafts are on the shore. But there's no men found yet," Carty said.

"It's a hard hit. We are a community the fishermen, so it's sad to see this. But on the same note, we take a chance every trip, regardless of the conditions ... Stuff can still happen."

Carty said the weather was worse than forecasted and he heard the ship was headed for Digby from Chignecto Bay in a strong northwest gale.

"It's the last thing on your mind, you always think you're gonna get home. But it's one of them things where it's out of your hands."

A search and rescue helicopter flies over Parkers Cove, N.S., on Tuesday. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Local church helping first responders

Angela Burnie, a member of the Hillsburn United Baptist Church, which is near Delaps Cove, said the church set up space for first responders to get warm and use the washroom. She said food was on the way, but they had coffee, tea and hot chocolate ready.

Burnie said she was feeling "kind of overwhelmed." She said it's windy and "bitter cold" in the area Tuesday, and it's not a good feeling to hear a search like this is underway in her community.

"Normally the outcome is never all that great," she said. "We just pray they watch over all the rescuers and hope good comes of this."

