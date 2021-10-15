Body of missing fisherman found off Yarmouth

The body of a missing fisherman has been found off the coast of Yarmouth, N.S.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said the 52-year-old was found at 2 p.m. AT Friday by search and rescue personnel.

JRCC spokesperson Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens offered his condolences to the family, friends and community of the fisherman.

"This has been a very difficult time for them all and our hearts and thoughts go out to them as they now deal with this situation," he said.

"Certainly we can't imagine what they're going through, but we're at least glad that they were able to have some closure to this."

Owens did not have specific information readily available about where the man's body was found.

He said crew on the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Clarks Harbour found some items floating on the water.

"That enabled us to then significantly reduce the search area and commit more assets to that specific area," Owens said.

A Cormorant helicopter searched nearby and found the man's body in open water.

