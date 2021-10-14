Crews search for missing fisherman off Yarmouth, N.S.

Crews with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre are searching for a missing fisherman in the waters off southern Nova Scotia.

The JRCC says they were notified at about 4 a.m. of a man who had gone overboard from a fishing vessel south of Yarmouth, N.S.

Lt.-Col. Brian Owens said there were initially four people on board the vessel. Three of them went to sleep, and when one of them woke up in the night, the captain was no longer on board.

Owens said the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Clarks Harbour, CCGS Corporal Teather, a Cormorant helicopter, a Hercules airplane and a contracted provincial aircraft were dispatched to the area.

The Corporal Teather was closest to the boat and escorted the three crew on board back to shore at about 5 a.m.

