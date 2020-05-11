No new clues after weekend spent looking for missing Truro boy

There is no new information Monday in the search for a missing three-year-old boy from Truro, N.S.

The search for Dylan Ehler continued on the weekend as crews combed through a riverbed and helicopters flew overhead.

The Truro Police Service said teams have been searching since the boy disappeared last Wednesday, but they are now in a recovery operation. Dylan had been playing in the yard of his grandmother's house on Queen Street.

Firefighters found one of Dylan's boots in the water of Lepper Brook, a stream close to his grandmother's home, Wednesday evening. The other boot was found further down the brook at the mouth of Salmon River.

Since then, hundreds of fire departments, first responders and community members have posted photos on social media of pairs of boots in support of the family with the hashtag #bootsfordylan.

Command post

On Friday evening, a command post was set up in the Timbits soccer field area on Marshland Drive and Park Street, according to a release from the town of Truro on Monday.

Members of Colchester Ground Search and Rescue looked through an area from Highway 102 to the soccer field. The search was conducted on both banks of the river.

The area was flown extensively on Friday with a provincial helicopter, and areas of interest were followed up by ground searchers.

On Saturday, Truro police and Colchester Ground Search and Rescue members concentrated on the Lepper Brook area.

Grid search

Truro patrol officers canvassed homes along Elizabeth and Queen streets once again looking for new information.

On Sunday, searchers focused along the river to Highway 102 and walked the riverbed as the tide was low. A grid search was conducted along Elizabeth Street in the area of Lepper Brook.

"Unfortunately, these efforts have not produced any new information," the release said.

Truro police issued a second release Monday to say that additional resources, including an underwater camera, would be used in the Lepper Brook area on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Truro police at 902-895-5351.

