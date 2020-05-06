Truro reeling as recovery effort for missing boy resumes

People in Truro are bracing for the prospect of another tragedy in their area, says Mayor Bill Mills.

Crews were back out Friday morning with a helicopter searching the Salmon River area for three-year-old Dylan Ehler. Truro Police are expected to update the public on their efforts at 10 a.m.

The search for Dylan turned into a recovery operation on Thursday after police and searchers could find no new clues or information about his whereabouts. The boy was last seen on Wednesday near his grandmother's house in the town.

"We're still holding onto that hope that perhaps someway, somehow, this little guy is perhaps on the side of a bank somewhere or in a bush or something," said Mills. "But I must admit that it is looking a little bit bleaker each day."

A helicopter is shown searching the Salmon River area on Friday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Dylan went missing early Wednesday afternoon and a search began at about 1:20 p.m.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Truro police said that Dylan was playing outside of his grandmother's home on Queen Street prior to going missing.

It appears the grandmother turned away from Dylan to handle her dog and when she turned around the boy was gone, said police Chief Dave MacNeil.

He said police were on the scene four minutes after being called. He said officers quickly canvassed the neighbourhood and brought in the canine unit.

Bill Mills is the mayor of Truro. (Robert Short/CBC)

"People are still in shock, — 2020 has been a year we would much sooner forget," said Mills.

Truro is about 40 kilometres east of Portapique, where a mass killing began the night of April 18. Twenty-two victims died in the 13-hour rampage.

Truro and Portapique are in Colchester County.

One of six military members who died when a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crashed in the Ionian Sea off of Greece was from Truro.

All that tragedy is compounded by physical distancing restrictions put in place during COVID-19, said Mills.

"This COVID-19, everyday you hear something, and then of course we had our helicopter crash on April 18 and 19th. And people keep saying to me, 'What is going on?' It's pretty hard to give an answer on that one, " said Mills.

On Thursday, search teams were in Salmon River in Truro, N.S., looking for Dylan Ehler, a missing three-year-old boy. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The search for Dylan hasn't offered any good news.

On Thursday evening, the search turned to Lepper Brook, a stream close to the grandmother's home. Firefighters found one of Dylan's boots in the water.

The other boot was found further down the brook at the mouth of Salmon River.

Dylan was last seen wearing camouflage pants, rubber boots and the same fur-lined hooded winter coat with U.S. flags that he is seen wearing in a photo distributed by police.

