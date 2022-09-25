N.S. police say missing 4-year-old boy found

A four-year-old boy from Springville, N.S., has been found safe after being reported missing Saturday evening, according to RCMP officers at the scene.

Previously, the Mounties said the young boy was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday when he wandered off while playing outside.

Search and rescue teams with more than 100 volunteers from East Hants, Pictou, Colchester and the RCMP looked for the child Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said helicopters were also used in the search.

A tweet from police said the boy was found in a field about two kilometres from his house around 9 a.m. and was treated by EHS for signs of exposure.

