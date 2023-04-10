Boater who went missing on Eel Lake found dead

A boater who went missing on Eel Lake near Saulnierville, N.S., on Friday has been found dead, say RCMP.

Police are still investigating the incident, which they learned about Friday around 5 p.m. AT.

Two people were on board the 4.25-metre aluminum boat when there was a collision, police have said. One was rescued, while the other went missing.

Senior communications adviser Allison Gerrard said Monday the vessel collided with another boat.

Gerrard said the victim is in his 60s, and the other man who was rescued was not injured.

She said there were life jackets on board, but they weren't being used at the time.

Crews searched for the man throughout the weekend, including a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources and five boats from fire departments.

Update - 9:17 p.m. Sunday: The man who was reported missing in the area of Eel Lake has been found deceased. The investigation into the boating collision is ongoing; more details will be released when available. Our thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time. —@RCMPNS

