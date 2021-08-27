Police ask for help finding 12-year-old Colchester County girl

Police are asking for the public's helping finding a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Monday on Onslow Mountain Road in Belmont, N.S.

Carly Kaczmarek was wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, black shorts and black and white Converse sneakers on Aug. 23, according to a release from RCMP.

She is described as being five feet three inches tall and about 115 pounds. She has blue eyes, dark hair, a nose ring and scars on her left wrist.

RCMP also asked people to be respectful while sharing news about Kaczmarek.

"When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them," the release said.

