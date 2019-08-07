Misdialed 911 call leads RCMP to home with 100 unsecured guns

RCMP stumbled upon 100 unsecured guns earlier this week while checking on a home in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County after police say the resident misdialed 911.

The homeowner was arrested and charged for unsafe storage of a firearm, and police seized all 100 guns, RCMP said in a press release on Wednesday.

The "unusual discovery" was made Monday around 11 a.m. while they were checking to ensure there was no emergency at the Chebogue, N.S., home.

Ninety-four long guns and six handguns were taken.

The person legally had possession of the guns, said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

The homeowner was later released and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court in October.

