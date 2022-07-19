Eskasoni man charged with selling cannabis to minors

A 36-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after RCMP discovered children who appeared under the influence of cannabis inside an Eskasoni, N.S., apartment.

Officers from the local detachment searched the home after receiving a tip about cannabis being sold to teenagers out of the building.

RCMP executed a search warrant last Wednesday and located minors who appeared intoxicated.

During the search RCMP officers seized cannabis, vape pen nicotine cannisters, stun guns and cartridges, cash and a paintball gun that had been modified to shoot metal balls.

An Eskasoni man was charged with various offences including trafficking and selling cannabis to someone under 18.

He also faces charges under Nova Scotia Revenue Act Regulations for possessing a large volume of vaping substance without a permit.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall could not say how many children were discovered in the apartment during the search.

But he said that no one was injured.

"Thankfully there were people in the community who came forward," said Marshall. "[It's] especially concerning ... when youth are potentially being supplied with something they shouldn't be and may not necessarily have the understanding of how that's going to affect them."

