New Waterford hockey association slashes signup fee to attract new players

There aren't as many sticks on the ice in New Waterford as there once was, but the local minor hockey association hopes offering free registration will help bring those numbers up.

Its new program, called Everybody's Opportunity to Play, will see the $500 registration fee waived for first-time players from novice to midget who were born between 2003 and 2011.

With just 200 players, the town has the smallest minor hockey association in Cape Breton.

The New Waterford Minor Hockey Association is offering free registration for some first-time players. (Submitted)

Association president Kyle Baldwin said he believes the cost of the sport prevents some children from playing.

When he took over the position a year ago, Baldwin said he and vice-president Scott Hillier decided to make the game as affordable as possible.

"We have so many of our friends who told us through the years, 'You know, I never had the opportunity to play because my parents couldn't afford it, or they could afford registration but not equipment,'" said Baldwin.

The association also offers a gear swap so players can trade equipment they no longer use to help offset the cost.

Talks of amalgamation

Baldwin said the numbers in New Waterford are on a decline and if they don't pick up, they may face a financial loss.

"There has been discussion already about amalgamations with other associations and unfortunately, it's not the route we'd like to go, but it may be the route we have to go."

He worries what joining a neighbouring club would mean for the town.

"We are the biggest client to the New Waterford rink. I don't know what would happen to it if minor hockey ceased to exist," Baldwin said.

The goal is to attract 30 to 40 new players, but Baldwin said he will be happy with whoever signs on.

"If we only gain one new child this year, that's a bonus. If we gain two the following year, that's better."

Registration is Sept. 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sept. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Waterford rink.

