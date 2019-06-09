Minke whale dies after beaching along Shubenacadie River
The Marine Animal Response Society says it is working with Fisheries and Oceans Canada to determine the next steps after the whale washed ashore some time on Sunday.
A minke whale that beached along the shore of the Shubenacadie River on Sunday has died, according to the Marine Animal Response Society.
The society said the whale had been reported alive before responders arrived at the scene near Clifton, N.S.
It is now working with Fisheries and Oceans Canada along with the local community to determine next steps, the society said in a Facebook post.
Making recovery efforts tricky and dangerous is that the whale is in deep mud, the society stated.
This minke whale is at least the third whale death reported around the Maritimes in a week.
A minke whale was found dead on Queensland Beach in Nova Scotia on Thursday.
A North Atlantic right whale was found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Tuesday.