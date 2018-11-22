Mining companies no longer face 12-month cleanup deadline

The Nova Scotia government is eliminating a requirement that mining companies clean up or reclaim mine sites they walk away from, within a year after they are closed.

New regulations taking effect Dec. 18 will now make the cleanup timeline vary from a maximum of three to five years.

George MacPherson, director of mineral management for the Department of Energy and Mines, said there was a simple reason behind the policy change.

"Industry was never able to meet the one-year timeline to finish restoring a site," he said.

Cleanup work includes:

Removing buildings and structures.

Removing or burying foundations.

Capping or filling pits, declines and shafts.

Stabilizing tailings disposal sites and drainage containment facilities.

Surface contouring.

Establishing proper site drainage.

Revegetation work.

MacPherson said the reason mining companies weren't meeting the one-year timeline is because the province had been asking companies to do even more work to clean up after themselves.

The new regulations note that reclamation work must be outlined in a plan that is updated every three years and that work must take into account 22 specific measures, including the disposal of contaminated soils, surface water management, revegetation plans and tailings management.

Press release didn't mention timeline change

In a news release announcing the new regulations, the department highlighted aspects it claimed would "save industry money, reduce red tape and encourage mineral exploration and responsible development."

There was no mention of eliminating the 12-month cleanup period.

There are 13 mines operating in Nova Scotia and 20 old mine sites undergoing some form of reclamation or being monitored by the province.