Nova Scotia must raise minimum wage faster, new report says

A new report says Nova Scotia needs to raise its minimum wage faster.

The province's minimum wage is $13.60 per hour as of October 2022, but the report says the wage needs to be hiked to $15 by October 2023.

The annual report, written by Nova Scotia's Minimum Wage Review Committee and released Thursday, proposes significant increases — 90 cents on April 1 and an additional 50 cents on Oct. 1. It says the boost is needed to attract and retain workers, adjust to rising costs and to fall in line with other Canadian provinces.

Last December, the committee recommended incremental increases that would have minimum wage reach $15 on April 1, 2024.

This year's report also suggests that the minimum wage be adjusted every April 1 "by the percentage change in the projected annual national consumer price index (CPI) for the previous calendar year, plus an additional one per cent."

The release said the provincial government with speak with "community partners" before any decisions are made.

"We thank the committee for its important work as the minimum wage rate impacts Nova Scotians in every region of the province," Jill Balser, minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration, said in a news release Thursday.

"As we decide on the path forward, it's important that we take a balanced approach and consider the impacts to employers and employees, particularly as all Nova Scotians and businesses continue to deal with the rising cost of living and inflation."

MORE TOP STORIES