Minimum wage in Nova Scotia to reach $15 per hour this year
Increase will put province on equal footing with P.E.I., Newfoundland
The provincial government announced Friday the minimum wage in Nova Scotia will increase to $15 per hour this year.
The current minimum wage is $13.60 per hour. It will increase to $14.50 per hour on April 1 and to $15 per hour on Oct.1.
A provincial minimum wage review committee recommended the increase in a report released earlier this year.
The increase will keep the province on pace with P.E.I. and Newfoundland, which will move to a $15 minimum wage Oct. 1.
Nova Scotia has also agreed to increase the minimum wage each April based on the Consumer Price Index percentage change for the previous calendar year, plus one per cent.
If the index is at four per cent on April 1, 2024, the minimum wage would increase to $15.25 per hour, based on the rate on April 1, 2023 of $14.50 per hour.
