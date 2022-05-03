An explosion was reported near this N.S. town, but it was just a little earthquake

The New Germany Fire Department had a few baffling moments Monday evening when crews responded to reports of an explosion — but found nothing amiss on the scene.

"When we got there, we could not find anything," said fire Chief Blair Lantz, adding that the homeowner said he heard a large explosion that shook his house.

Lantz said the department spent the next hour investigating around Meiseners Section in Lunenburg County, N.S. Puzzled at the unexplained phenomenon, Lantz said the firefighters returned to the station.

"Some of us did think about earthquake but of course in our area we've never had one to my knowledge," said Lantz.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lantz received a call confirming there had indeed been an earthquake.

Earthquakes Canada recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.8 on the Richter scale at 8:57 p.m. AT, felt 21 km northwest of New Germany. The depth of the earthquake was five kilometres

"There were no injuries and no damage but many of the homeowners in that vicinity all said the same thing, that it shook their house and no one knew exactly what happened," said Lantz.

"No one knew. The RCMP were involved and they had no explanation. So none of us knew what actually did happen."

On Tuesday, Lantz posted information about the earthquake on the New Germany Fire Department Facebook page.

