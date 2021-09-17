Camper fire that killed family of 6 from Amherst, N.S., ruled accidental

The Office of the Fire Marshal has concluded that a camper fire that killed a family of six in Millvale, N.S. on Sunday was accidental and the investigation has concluded.

Susan Mader Zinck, spokesperson for the Emergency Management Office, confirmed by email that the fire was deemed not suspicious following an investigation.

According to Mader-Zinck, it has been determined that a small, smouldering fire " created a lot of smoke and fumes."

An RCMP spokesperson said earlier this week that firefighters were called to Mountain Road, a remote area in Millvale, on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers discovered the bodies of the family.

The victims were identified as R.J. Sears, 30, and Michelle Robertson, 28, and their children Madison, 11; Ryder, 8; Jaxson, 4; and C.J., 3.

Police believe the Amherst family was staying in the camper for the weekend.

Millvale is a small community in Cumberland County near Westchester Valley, about 50 kilometres southeast of Amherst and the New Brunswick border.

