N.S. reporting one new case of COVID-19 Monday, nine recoveries

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Monday, and nine new recoveries.

The new case is in the central zone and is travel-related, according to a news release from the province. There are now 45 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Community spread in the central zone is limited, according to the release, and other areas of the province are being monitored.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,293 tests on Sunday. The province is encouraging people to keep getting tested.

One million doses

Nova Scotia delivered its one millionth COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, hitting a major milestone for the province.

Premier Iain Rankin toured the IWK hospital's vaccination clinic Monday; the facility delivered the millionth vaccine Sunday.

He said 74 per cent of Nova Scotians have either had a first shot, or are booked for it.

"The target was 75 per cent. We're almost there, but we need to keep going with that final push," he told CBC's Information Morning Nova Scotia on Monday.

"Getting the second dose really protects you from the variants of concern."

Steven Marenick of Halifax gets a COVID-19 vaccine at the IWK clinic Monday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

He said a new walk-in clinic at the Halifax Convention Centre is one way they're trying to reach Nova Scotians who still need their first shot. He said it's often students without a health card or shift workers who have changing schedules who have struggled to get the first shot. Both groups can now walk into the convention centre clinic and get their first shot.

"People realize that in order to travel and do the things that they would normally like to do, that they will require a vaccination," he said.

"We are seeing people that originally weren't planning to get a shot coming out now."

Nova Scotia reported three new cases Sunday for a total of 53 active cases.

Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will give a COVID-19 update Monday at 3 p.m. and it will be livestreamed here.

Vaccine eligibility

Nova Scotians who received their first dose on or before June 15 can now schedule or reschedule their second appointment.

In a news release, the province said emails will be sent out soon to alert people that they can reschedule their second dose. If you didn't give an email at your first appointment then you will need to call 1-833-797-7772.

Nova Scotians are able to select a different vaccine for their second dose if they want.

Drive-thru clinics at Dartmouth, Truro, New Glasgow and Wolfville are now able to vaccinate up to four people in one vehicle. During booking, one to four people can be scheduled for one drive-thru vaccination time.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new death Sunday and one new case. It has 21 active cases. The death is the 46th due to COVID-19 for the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Friday. It has four active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case Tuesday. It was the first new case since June 3.

