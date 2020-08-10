Millbrook man Tased by police after allegedly assaulting woman

A Millbrook, N.S., man was Tased by police during his arrest after allegedly assaulting a woman in a weekend incident.

At 10:35 p.m. AT Saturday, Pictou RCMP responded to a home on Nelson Road in Millbrook after a report of an assault, the force said in a news release. They say the man had firearms and threatened to harm officers if they showed up.

The complainant left the house on foot and called 911, police said.

While officers were setting up a containment area, they heard gunshots coming from the house "they believed were fired in their direction," the release said.

Within a few minutes, a car left the house and approached the police officers.

The woman driving was told to stop, which she did. She and a male passenger were arrested without incident and taken to the Pictou RCMP detachment.

But police said they learned the suspect was still in the house, and the two people were later released.

Suspect refused to follow orders: Mounties

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, the RCMP's emergency response team approached the home and a woman came out. She was taken to the RCMP detachment.

The suspect then stood on the deck of the home and refused to follow orders from police, said the RCMP.

Officers Tased the man and he was arrested without incident.

He was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Court appearance

Police searched the house and seized several firearms, body armour and ammunition.

The 40-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Monday.

He faces charges of assault, careless use of a firearm, uttering threats, unsafe storage of firearms, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

The investigation continues.

