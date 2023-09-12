Military medals stolen in Debert, Nova Scotia RCMP say

Colchester County RCMP are turning to the public for help in recovering approximately 90 military medals that were stolen during an airshow in Debert, N.S., on Aug. 27.

In a news release, police said the medals had been in seven display cases and stored in a tote at the time of the theft.

So far, police haven't been able to get any leads on the whereabouts of the medals or who could have taken them.

Information on the theft can be shared with police directly at 902-893-6820. Anonymous tips can be shared through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

