Military personnel, equipment to aid RCMP investigation into mass killing

The Canadian Armed Forces have come to the aid of the RCMP by providing them with personnel and supplies to help in the police investigation into the killing of 22 people in rural Nova Scotia.

"We always stand ready to support our federal partners in times of need," the Department of National Defence said in an email.

There are about 30 personnel assisting the RCMP, but that number could change as the situation unfolds. Most of the military crews are reservists from the 36 Canadian Brigade Group, which is made up of members from across Nova Scotia.

"The Canadian Armed Forces has provided personnel to assist the RCMP with setup of limited support equipment in the form of modular tents, lights, tables, chairs and generators," DND said.

That equipment started to arrive Tuesday afternoon in the community of Portapique, where a gunman started shooting Saturday night. Large trucks and a couple of smaller blue vans were brought in. A short time later, a field work station was set up allowing police to continue their forensic work.

Wentworth volunteer firefighters douse hotspots as an excavator digs through the rubble of a destroyed home linked to the weekend's deadly shooting rampage in Nova Scotia. (Tim Krochak/Getty Images)

The area police are investigating is massive and includes 16 crime scenes spread over the communities of Portapique, Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie and Enfield.

The gunman's rampage lasted for about 12 hours, covering almost 100 kilometres and leaving bodies and burned-out homes in its wake.

"Our soldiers are deployed in this logistical support role to a number of locations in Nova Scotia, at the request of the RCMP," said DND.

It's not clear how long the RCMP will require the military's help.

MORE TOP STORIES