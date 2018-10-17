Hear how the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre in Halifax is growing
Centre has expanded its services to help Indigenous people with food insecurity, housing, child care
Pam Glode-Desrochers has been working to improve services for Indigenous people across Nova Scotia for 14 years.
She's the executive director of the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre in Halifax.
Under the direction of Glode-Desrochers, the centre has diversified its services to provide help with food insecurity, homelessness, child care and employment opportunities.
Although the centre has made progress, Glode-Desrochers said there's still much to be done to ensure a better future for Indigenous people.
"It's going to be worth the work. It's going to be worth the time," Glode-Desrochers told the host of CBC Radio's Mainstreet earlier this month.
Listen to Jeff Douglas's full interview with Glode-Desrochers to hear what's happening at the centre, how it has helped thousands of urban Indigenous people and what is coming next.