Mi'kmaw lawyer from Nova Scotia appointed to Senate

Paul Prosper is one of two Mi'kmaw lawyers appointed to the Senate this week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in a statement on Thursday. The appointments were formally made by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

Prosper, who has more than 25 years of experience in Indigenous legal issues, will fill the Senate vacancy for Nova Scotia. He has been a "life-long advocate for the rights of Indigenous people," the statement reads.

Prosper served as the chief of the Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation and as the regional chief for Newfoundland and Nova Scotia at the Assembly of First Nations.

His Senate appointment follows the retirement of Canada's first Mi'kmaw senator, Dan Christmas, earlier this year.

Christmas, of Membertou, was appointed in 2016. He left his post in Canada's upper house in February, saying he wanted to spend more time with his daughter.

Judy White, from Flat Bay Band in Newfoundland and Labrador, has also been appointed to the Senate, filling a vacancy for that province.

