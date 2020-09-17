Mi'kmaw fishermen launch self-regulated fishery in Lower Saulnierville

About 200 people are gathering on a wharf in Lower Saulnierville, N.S., Thursday to support a First Nation's intention to launch its own moderate livelihood fishery outside of the regular lobster fishing season.

The Sipekne'katik First Nation held a ceremony to bless the fleet and distribute licences and tags before it launched the self-regulated fishery.

A release from the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs said that despite the 1999 Marshall decision, which recognized the First Nations right to earn a moderate living from fishing, "exercising these rights continues to bring frustrations, conflict and hardships to our people."

The Marshall decision comes with a limitation: the federal government retains the authority to regulate that fishery in the public interest and for conservation. So far, federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan would not say whether the government would accept the new fishery.

"Right now we are working with the First Nations communities to determine what a moderate livelihood fishery looks like. We're continuing to have those meetings with them," she said last week.

Supporters of an Indigenous lobster fisher are shown at a wharf in Lower Saulnierville, N.S. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

But Chief Terrence Paul, fisheries lead for the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs, said there have been attempts for years to negotiate a deal with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

"Through consultation, we hope to find a path forward immediately," he said. "Our communities are going fishing and we want to ensure that they don't have to be fearful of being harassed or charged."

According to a release from the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq, previous discussions with DFO have been unsuccessful so far due to a lack of shared understanding about what a "moderate livelihood" means.

It said the Sipekne'katik chief and council have decided to operate a "phased approach" to the livelihood fishery to determine how much interest there is in livelihood fishing in the community, what constitutes a "livelihood," and what fishing efforts are needed to produce a moderate livelihood for people who fish.

"As in any new entrance into a fishery, some fishers may harvest more than a moderate livelihood, while others may harvest less. This is intentional," the release said.

"The effect of this phased approach to our fishery on a commercial lobster industry that lands sixty million pounds of catch is insignificant."

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of non-Indigenous commercial fishermen set up lobster-trap blockades in Saulnierville and later in Weymouth in the province's southwest to protest what they said were illegal fisheries in St. Marys Bay.

